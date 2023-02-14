Industrial and consumer organisations to challenge the fare hikes

-Objections against the proposed electricity tariff hike by MSEDCL

Aurangabad: Several industrial organizations, including the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA), the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA), the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Lagu Udyog Bharti, and Urja Manch, held a meeting at Massia office Waluj to voice their objections against the proposed electricity tariff hike by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) on Monday.

The meeting aimed to participate in the ‘Holi Protest’ against the proposed electricity fare hike proposal and create public awareness against the proposal. The Electricity Consumers and Industrial Organizations State Level Committee (ECIOCC) has recommended a significant increase of Rs 2.55 per unit, which various industrial, farmer, and consumer organizations and electricity consumers across the state have opposed. The organizations have submitted thousands of objections and suggestions to the committee, and the deadline for filing objections is February 15.

Massia president, Kiran Jagtap, appealed to all association members and industrialists to register their objections to the proposal through the e-public consultation link on the commission's website. He argued that the proposed hike is unaffordable for entrepreneurs, and that MSEDCL should explore alternative solutions to address their financial challenges. The meeting was attended by 45 entrepreneurs, including Massia members.

create awareness with every possible way

The industrial organizations plan to continue their efforts against the proposed electricity tariff hike through various media, including press conferences, meetings, banners, handbills, and social media channels, until February 25.