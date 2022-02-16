Industrial associations to pay homage to Bajaj
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 16, 2022 08:00 PM2022-02-16T20:00:02+5:302022-02-16T20:00:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Feb 16: The team of industries associations will pay homage to former chairman of Bajaj Group Padma Bhushan ...
Aurangabad, Feb 16:
The team of industries associations will pay homage to former chairman of Bajaj Group Padma Bhushan Rahul Bajaj on February 17 in a programme to be held at CMIA Hall, Bajaj Bhavan at 4.30 pm. The industrial associations have appealed to all industries-trade and business owners and their representatives to attend this programme.Open in app