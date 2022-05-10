Industrial delegation meets Scindia

Aurangabad, May 10:

The office bearers of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture, AurangabadFirst and Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture met the union minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Union minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad accompanied the delegation. Various issues including the extension of the airport, immigration check post, increasing flight connectivity and other issues were discussed with the minister. The minister assured the issues will be resolved.

Scindia also assured that he will be present for the upcoming CEO-Forum programme being organised by CMIA. CMAI president Shivprasad Jaju, vice president Abhiehsk Modani, industrialists Vivek Deshpande, Mukund Kulkarni, Aurangabad First vice president Nitin Gupta, Massia treasurer Dushyant Athavle and Utsav Machhar were present.