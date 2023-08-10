Industrial Meet to abridge gap between job-givers and job-seekers on Aug 18

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Department of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation (SEEI, Aurangabad Division) will be organising an ‘Industrial Meet’ in the city on August 18. The meet will be held at MASSIA Hall, Chikalthana MIDC, Friday.

The Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha will grace the function.

It may be noted that the SEEI to provide jobs to the aspirants in Maharashtra implements various welfare schemes and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Rojgar Mela is one of the effective schemes and medium to bring the job-givers and job-seekers on one platform.

The employers, at the mela, conduct interviews to fill up the posts vacant in their respective establishments and provide immediate job opportunities to the educated unemployeds. The main intention is to meet the demand of the industries for skilled manpower.

Through the meet, the platform will be shared by the industrialists, placement agencies and aspirants. Hence the representatives of various industrial establishments, industrial organisations and placement agencies will be attending the meet. The youths and job-seekers should attend the event in large numbers, appealed deputy commissioner (SEEI, Aurangabad Division), S D Saindane.