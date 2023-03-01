Industrial organisations protest against proposed price hike

-Holi agitation: Members burn copies of electricity bill and price hike proposal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On Wednesday, the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA), Urja Manch, Laghu Udyog Bharti, and CMIA organized a 'Holi Agitation' in protest against the Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Ltd's (MSEDCL) proposed electricity tariff hike of Rs 2.55 per unit. The agitation was held at the Massia office in Waluj and saw members of various organizations burning their electricity bills in protest.

According to MASSIA president Kiran Jagtap, objections to the price hike proposal were submitted by various industrial, farmers and consumer organizations and electricity consumers from all the districts of the state. The Electricity Consumers and Industrial Organizations State Level Committee (ECIOCC) received thousands of objections and suggestions until February 15. Jagtap stated that the association and industrial organizations are protesting the price hike and have pledged their support for the cause.

Udyog Bharti president Ravindra Vaidya emphasized the need for unity against the proposed tariff hike, and Pratap Hogade warned that such an increase could discourage investments and harm the agriculture sector and farmers. The high electricity rates in Maharashtra are already among the highest in the country, and the proposed hike could lead to industries leaving the state. Urja Manch president Hemant Kapadiya, BIMATA president Milind Thorat, Anil Patil, Rahul Mogle, Prahlad Gaikwad, Dushyant Athawale and others were present.