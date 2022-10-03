Industrial potential of city showcased

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) president Nitin Gupta highlighted the industrial potential of Aurangabad and proposed several demands to railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He was making an introductory speech during CMIA’s ‘Destination Marathwada, India’s Future’ programme organised here on Monday.

Gupta said, when a CMIA delegation went to meet the railway minister, a demand was made for a financial grant for Marathwada Electronic Cluster in the city. The minister sanctioned Rs 2.1 crore within 24 hours.

The city is known as the automobile and steel hub and there is a huge potential for attracting investment in IT and electronic sector here. Auric city has provided a world-class infrastructure for the big industries to invest in Aurangabad.

Presently, MeitY is providing basic courses for engineering skill development in the semi-conductor ecosystem in the city. A request was made to introduce advanced courses here. Government should push for establishing a strong vendor and supplier base in Auric city and establishing a medical technology facility.

A data centre should be established in Aurangabad for providing services to Big IT companies. Gupta also made a demand for enabling the city with 5G technology, which the minister accepted and announced that Aurangabad will be enabled with 5G by March 31.