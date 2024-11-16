Industrial Safety Dept starts probe in Radico incident

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Additional director of the Industrial Safety and Health Department visited Radico NV Distilleries Company in Shendra 5-Star Industrial Estate on Saturday and issued orders for a probe through the deputy director.

It may be noted four workers were killed in a horrific accident on Friday afternoon when a 3,000-tonne capacity maize tank burst at the company in the incident.

The company has decided to pay Rs 22 lakh (Rs 8 lakh insurance each and Rs 14 lakh ex-gratia) to each of the three deceased contract worker while Rs 40 lakh would be given to the permanent worker. The company also announced that the family of the deceased will be given regular jobs.

Regular workers Dattatraya Bodre, contract workers Kisan Hirde, Santosh Popalghat and Vijay Gawli were killed in the horrific accident at Radico, a brewery in Shendra MIDC.

Divisional Joint Director of Industrial Safety and Health Department Pramod Surse and Deputy Director Dheeraj Khirdkar along with other officials visited the site of the incident on Friday itself and conducted a preliminary investigation.

Additional Director of Industrial Safety Dr Ram Dahiphale visited the company today. He directed the officers to inquir in the incident. He also asked the company management to provide maximum assistance to the family members of the deceased workers.

The company announced to pay Rs 14 lakh ex-gratia and Rs 8 lakh as insurance to a kith and kin of the three deceased contract workers. It also showed readiness to give regular jobs to a family member of each contract worker.

The company will give Rs 40 lakh ex-gratia to the family of a permanent worker, Dattatraya Bodre, who died in this. Ram Dahifale said the company decided to pay Rs 35,000 per month salary to the family member of the deceased. The company gave this in writing to family members of the deceased.

Further action after inquiry

Deputy Director Dheeraj Khirodkar is investigating the incident. How did this accident happen? Who is at fault? The statements of workers and managers related to the incident will be recorded. After this, a show cause notice will be issued to the company. Upon receiving the reply from the company, a detailed report will be sent to the Director of the Industrial Safety Department. The procedure to file a case against the company in court with the permission of the directors.

(Dr Ram Dahiphale, Additional Director, Industrial Safety and Health)