Industrial zone revitalized post-Diwali break

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 5-7 day Diwali break allowed Waluj's industrial zone workers to recharge, and machines were back in operation on Friday. This year’s Diwali bonuses for both contract and permanent workers have positively impacted production, industry leaders report.

The Waluj industrial area, with over 4,000 factories and 200,000 workers, saw high Diwali spirits this year. Contract workers, including many women, nearly double the number of permanent staff. Waluj Industrial Association President Vasant Waghmare said workers now focus on completing festival orders on time.

Factories for Diwali breaks boost morale.

Most factories began the Diwali holidays on November 2, following Lakshmi Puja. Workers, who earned extra days off by working on prior weekly breaks, enjoyed five to seven days off. Returning with bonuses and refreshed energy, they now focus on completing pending orders.

Diwalibreakboostsfactoryoutput

Despite an unchanged workload, larger factories have seen a rise in production due to the Diwali break. Satisfied workers are driving this increase and positively impacting output, says Prabhakar Mate Patil, trade union leader.

Labor Commissioner secures Diwali bonuses

This Diwali, the Labor Commissioner issued written directives ensuring most contract and female workers received their long-awaited bonuses. The move boosted morale, enhanced work performance, and strengthened ties between workers and management, according to trade union leader Anil Jabhade.