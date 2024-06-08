Industrialist associations demand big investment in the district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Industrialist associations demanded to bring new industrial projects in Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) and give employment to youths.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar which is known as the industrial city has industrial estates in Waluj, Shendra, Paithan and Chikalthana areas. The industrial estates have 360 big companies and 5,500 medium-level industries.

It also has 3,500 small companies. AURIC, a new industrial estate has come near Shendra's five-star industrial estate and has 2,000 acres of land for industries. Of them, 80 per cent of plots were distributed. A total of 8,000 acres of land in the Bidkin industrial belt of AURIC is waiting for the industries.

There is no big project with industrial infrastructure and land in AURIC. Industrialist organisations like the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) and the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries (MASSIA) are continuously trying for new industries.

However, they get only empty assurances from the Government which was not able to make any announcement of new investment due to the model code of conduct of Lok Sabha elections.

During the election period, industries minister Uday Samant had a meeting with industrialists who had demanded to bring big investment here. He had informed them that let the model code of conduct end. As the model code of conduct was over, members of industrialist organisations were making a demand with the Government and public representatives to bring a big project.

Chetan Raut (MASSIA, president): There is a favourable environment for industries with the availability of skilled labour, good connectivity, complementary industry to automobiles and land bank in AURIC. All industries are waiting for a big automobile project. The Industries Minister also promised that the new project would come up in June. Now, that the code of conduct is over, they should fulfill this promise.