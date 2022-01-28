Industries in Aurangabad invest Rs 2,000 crore

Vijay Sarwade

Aurangabad, Jan 28:

Corona pandemic affected all areas. The economic condition of many industries has deteriorated. However, industries in Aurangabad have dared to invest more than Rs 2,000 crore for expansion and growth in the last two years. This was revealed in a survey carried out in companies in Waluj, Chikalthana, Shendra and Paithan by the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA). From February 2020 to December 2021, multinational companies, local large, medium and small companies in Aurangabad have invested over Rs 2,000 crore for their business growth, according to the survey report.

Explaining the reason for the industry's determination to expand and grow at a time when the economic situation is sluggish, CMIA president Shiv Prasad Jaju said the corona has led to restrictions on imports in the last two years. Imports of spare parts or raw materials were affected. On the other hand, many industries are working hard to ensure that it can be produced in our own country rather than importing some goods from abroad. People are now more inclined towards safe travel. So the car, two-wheeler industry is seeing better days. This has led to the expansion of companies with the aim of supplying spare parts to the automobile, engineering and other industries. Against the backdrop of potential change, some companies have invested heavily in supplying machinery to large industries. As a result, industries in Aurangabad are now booming and micro, small and medium enterprises are set to flourish here.

Large investment industries:

Industry ------ Investment (in Rupees)

- Endress Hauser Weitzer - 200 crores

- E H Flotech - 100 crores

- E H Automation - 50 crores

- Endurance Technologies - 100 crores

- Crybio LLP - 104.03 crores

- Srinath Group - 100 crores

- Pitti Engineering - 150 crores

- Sangaj Group - 90 crores

- Som Auto Tech - 55 crores

Total - Other small and large enterprises have invested over Rs 2,000 crore