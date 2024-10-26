Infrastructure and industry-friendly policies helped attract investment in Auric

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Due to the fulfillment of infrastructure facilities, industry-friendly policies, and an abundance of skilled manpower, several large companies have announced investments in the Auric, part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), stressed the Development Commissioner (Department of Industries), Deependra Singh Kushwaha.

He was speaking at the CEO Conclave of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) held in the city recently. The dignitaries present at the conclave included Vice President (Toyota Kirloskar Motors) Vikram Gulati, Senior Vice President (Ather Energy) Subrata Mitra and CEO (JSW Green Mobility) Sumit Mittal.

Deependra Singh said, “Maharashtra has always been at the forefront of the country's industrial progress, with the state's economy now reaching a milestone of 500 billion USD, surpassing that of Singapore. Over the past 20 years, the state has attracted an average of 30 per cent of the country's foreign investment. More than 1 lakh hectares of land have been utilised for setting up industries across 290 industrial estates in the state. Besides, there are over 5 million (50 lakh) registered MSMEs in the state, with more than 200,000 registered MSMEs in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar alone.”

At the outset, Mihir Soundalgekar provided detailed information about the CEO Conclave. CMIA President Arpit Save expressed the hope that this conference would provide talent development opportunities for local entrepreneurs and youth.

Box

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between CMIA and the Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation (MSSIDC) for the implementation of the "Raising and Accelerating the Performance of MSMEs" (RAMP) initiative, on the occasion.

Box

Focus on exports and skill development - Toyota VP

While speaking at the first session of the discussion forum, Vice President of Toyota, Vikram Gulati, mentioned that this will be their first project outside of Bengaluru and will be twice the size of previous projects. It will produce vehicles using all the latest technologies, with a strong emphasis on exports. Besides, initiatives like the Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI) Gurukul programmes will be undertaken to create local employment opportunities.