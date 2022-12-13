Ingole as NHAI project director
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 13, 2022 10:30 PM 2022-12-13T22:30:01+5:30 2022-12-13T22:30:01+5:30
Aurangabad: Ravindra Ingole has been transferred as divisional project director of National Highway Authority of India and has assumed ...
Aurangabad: Ravindra Ingole has been transferred as divisional project director of National Highway Authority of India and has assumed charge. Arvind Kale has been transferred to the divisional office. Yashwant Ghotkar was transferred to the same post a few months ago. But, his transfer was canceled and Ingole was transferred to this post.Open in app