INI-CET aspirants face inconvenience due to server issue

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All India Institute of Medical Sciences conducted the Institutes of National Importance -common entrance test (INI-CET) at a centre at Chikalthana MIDC, from 9 am to 12 noon on Sunday for the admissions to postgraduate medical courses.

However, the aspirants faced convenience as they faced server issue during the examination.

The examinees were asked to remain present at the centre one and a half hours before the test.

They said that their test was delayed by one hour due to a server issue. The candidates were present at the centre between 8 am and 1 pm and the centre provided just one bottle for each group of two students. Many of them complained that did not get drinking water.