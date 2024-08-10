Injured eagle owl rescued at Palshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An eagle owl which was found lying injured on ground at Palashi village near Chatrapati Sambhajinagar was rescued on Friday. Nature lover Anand Mundada spotted the animal at his farm and informed honorary wildlife warden Dr Kishor Pathak. The latter advised Mundada on how to rescue the owl. Mundada brought the owl to the city and handed it over to Dr Pathak for treatment. The owl had lost its one claw of leg so could not fly or catch prey and sat at one place for many hours without food. Dr Pathak gave it medicines and food. This eagle owl inhabits jungles, valleys, cliffs, hills, villages, urban areas and feeds on rats, mice, reptiles, amphibians, and small birds. It helps farmers to save their crops from rats. This owl will be released in nature after some days after recovery, said Dr Pathak.