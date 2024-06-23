Injured man dies; murder case registered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 40-year injured man succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Shaikh Muqtar Shaikh Mumtaz (40, Chandani Chwok, Jogeshwari, Gangapur) was seriously injured while interfering in a quarrel.

A murder case was registered in MIDC Waluj Police Station against the accused-Shaikh Mushtaque Khan and Shaikh Salim. Rahidabi Shaikh, the mother-in-law of Muqtar came to his house on June 20. She insisted the deceased go with her to the house of her elder son-in-law who was consuming liquor and harassing his wife.

So, Muqtar went to Ranjanagaon with Rahidabi at 8.30 pm. Muqtar asked Mustaque about harassing his sister-in-law. They quarrelled with each other.

Mustaque and his son-in-law Shaikh Saleem beat up Muqtar with a wooden club. Muqtar received serious head injuries and fell unconscious. In-laws members rushed him to GMCH.

He succumbed to injuries today. As he did not return home the whole night, his family members rushed to his in-laws members next day morning. Later, his family members went to GMCH.

Box

Father of the deceased said that there was a dispute between Muqtar and his in-law's members for the past many years. So, he was prevented from going to in-laws members.

“However, his mother-in-law took him to her house on the pretext of some work and killed him through elder son-in-law and son,” it was alleged by the father of the deceased. Enquiry officer PSI Sandeep Shinde said that the number of accused would be increased probe into the case. Muqtar leaves wife, daughter (16-year-old), two sons (12 and 09 years old).