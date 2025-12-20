Injured Nilgai calf successfully rehabilitated in Satara hill ranges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A nilgai calf found in a critical condition in the Satara hill ranges was successfully rehabilitated after timely rescue and medical treatment. A local farmer alerted the Forest Department after spotting the injured calf. Forest guard Avinash Rathod immediately reached the spot and safely took the animal into custody.

Considering its serious condition, the Man With Indies Foundation wildlife treatment centre was contacted. Foundation members Chidambar Kale and Deepak Watane promptly carried out the rescue and admitted the calf for treatment. Under the supervision of veterinarians, the calf received medication for injuries, continuous monitoring, stress management and nutritional support. After six days of treatment, its health improved significantly.

Veterinarian Amit Pardeshi later confirmed the calf was fit for release. The nilgai calf was safely released back into its natural habitat near its herd. Sharad Mukhekar, Adwait Chandradre, Sainath Channe and Sarvajna Deshpande provided valuable support during the rehabilitation process.

Photo caption: Injured nilgai calf being released into the Satara forest area.