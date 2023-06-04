Injustice on 39K backward unemployed due to contractual recruitment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“On the occasion of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, the state government has decided to fill 75,000 posts on the contractual basis. This is an injustice on 39,000 unemployed candidates from SC, ST, VJNT, special backward and OBC communities”, opined the president of Bahujan Adhikari - Karmachari Mahasangh S R Bhosale. He was speaking at the Mahasangh held at Kalyan recently. The convention was inaugurated by Mahendra Salve. Shrimant Kamble made an introductory speech. Suryakant Dhanwade, Arun Sonawane, Vijaykumar Kamble, M G Kamble and Subhash Kadam spoke on various issues related to the workers. Mahendra Navgire proposed a vote of thanks. Vaibhav Kalkher, Gautam Kamble, Sanjeevan Gotpagar and others took efforts for the success of the convention. A camp of the Mahasangh to discuss various problems of the workers will be held at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in October, 2023.