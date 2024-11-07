Ink powder godown catches fire during daylight

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A fire broke out in a closed godown at Pragati Colony in the Ghati area on Thursday at around 3 pm. The timely response of the fire fighters helped bring the fire under control. However, the fire caused large flames to spread in the sky.

At 3 pm, residents noticed smoke coming from the closed property in Pragati Colony. Kaustubh Bankar immediately informed the fire brigade section about the incident. Deputy Fire Officer Vijay Rathod, Laxman Kolhe, Deepraj Gangawane, along with firefighters Deepak Gadekar, Prasad Shinde, Sangram More, Dinesh Mungse, Ketan Gadge, and Ajinkya Bhagat rushed to the spot. The godown stored a large quantity of blue ink powder, along with plywood sheets, electric motors, machinery, a gas cylinder, and cotton. These materials were destroyed in the fire. Gangawane said that the fire was brought under control with the help of two fire tenders.