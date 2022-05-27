Ink thrown on Nimbalkar as independent university controversy erupts

Opposition to making Osmanabad sub-center an independent university

Aurangabad, May 27:

Activists of the Republican Vidyarthi Sena (RVS) threw ink on Sanjay Nimbalkar, a member of the management council, who was demanding an independent university in Osmanabad sub-centre of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU). The incident took place in front of the pro-vice chancellor office in the administrative building on Friday afternoon.

Management council member Nimbalkar had proposed to convert the Osmanabad sub-center into an independent university. A resolution was passed in the meeting and it was sent to the Governor for further action. However, Ambedkarite student unions have taken a stand that the division of the university would be an insult to the martyrs of the name changing movement. Meanwhile, Nimbalkar had come to the university on Friday for a meeting of the management council. As he stepping out, Sachin Nikam, the Marathwada president of the RVS, threw ink on him and protested against the division of the university. Ink also got sprayed on member Phulchand Salampure, Joint director of higher education Ranjit Singh Nimbalkar and some other members. Gunaratna Sonawane, Pawan Pawar, Manish Narwade, Sachin Gaikwad, Rahul Wadmare and others shouted slogans against the division of the university.

Division would be an insult to the martyrs

Some mentalities like Nimbalkar are trying to insult the sacrifices of the martyrs by dividing the university. A conspiracy is being hatched to provoke riots in the

state. They should be taught a lesson, said Sachin Nikam.

Unfortunate incident

Such incidents are unfortunate and wrong. It is the government's job to decide whether or not to divide the university. I will continue to do my work without fear. A complaint will be lodged with the university, said Sanjay Nimbalkar.