Insertion of one zero by mistake in e-auctioning process creates sensation in CSMC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration has started e-auctioning of its 10 galas from the commercial complex situated at T V Centre Circle. However, the civic authorities were taken aback when one aspirant bidding online quoted Rs 4.20 crore for one gala. Later on, the aspirant on realising his mistake contacted the civic officials and confessed his mistake of inserting ‘zero’ in the quotation. He submitted a written undertaking in this regard.

Under an e-auction of 10 galas, the CSMC received one response each to four galas and three responses each to five galas. However, there was no response to one gala. Of all these online biddings, on Friday, one bidder quoted Rs 4.20 crore amount for one shop. Smiles prevailed on the faces of civic officers as for the first time in the history of CSMC they were seeing the high figure. The happiness lasted for a few time only as the aspirant immediately contacted the civic officials claiming that he was supposed to quote Rs 42,01,500 but mistakenly one additional ‘zero’ got typed after the last digit 0 (Rs 4,20,15000). He gave an undertaking in this regard and then the final bidding amount was closed at Rs 42, 01,500. Meanwhile, one more aspirant has also quoted Rs 3.50 crore online for one gala, but he has not yet updated the municipal corporation about it, said the additional commissioner Ranjit Patil.