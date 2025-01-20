Inspection Highlights by Special IG of Police

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Special Inspector General of Police, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Range, Virendra Mishra, conducted the annual inspection of the Superintendent of Police office and district police units from January 13 to 17, 2025.

The inspection covered 24 police stations, Local Crime Branch, District Special Branch and Traffic Branch. Key areas of review included:

- Action Against Illegal Activities: Prohibition, gambling, Arms Act, NDPS cases, sand theft, and PITA-related actions.

- Grievance Redressal: Prompt action on senior citizens’ complaints and complainant-friendly policing.

- Innovative Policing: Introducing public awareness initiatives like mobile education vans for schools.

A ceremonial parade was held on January 17 at Gokul Stadium, showcasing drills, riot control measures, and weapons handling. Outstanding personnel were recognized with rewards. Mr. Mishra also addressed staff welfare, inspected police housing, and resolved personnel issues. The visit highlighted cybercrime awareness efforts, including simplified complaint forms and public education programs.