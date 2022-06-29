Inspection of secondary & higher secondary schools to begin on July 1

Aurangabad, June 29:

The Education Department will carry out an inspection of secondary schools and junior colleges in the district between July 1 and 5.

There are 426 junior colleges and schools in the district. Many junior colleges especially in rural areas give admission to students beyond their permissible limit. So, the Education Department decided to inspect the basic facilities of the schools to put a check on illegal admissions.

The intake of each college will be fixed on the basis of the inspection team report.

Education Officer M K Deshmukh said that the junior colleges should not give admissions until and unless intake is fixed. The offline admission process will be implemented for the 11th admission this year.

“Students should not face any problem while seeking a transfer certificate (TC). The work should be completed as per the provision in the Right to Public Service Act,” he said.