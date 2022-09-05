Inspector held while accepting bribe of Rs 10K

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) squad today caught red-handed an inspector of the Department of Weights and Measures (DWM) while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, against releasing an electronic weighing scale. Meanwhile, the city police have registered a case against the inspector.

The complainant runs a gas agency in Kannad. The DWM officials have seized his electronics weighing scale on a suspect that there is an error in it. However, to release the weighing scale, inspector Dnyaneshwar Kisanrao Tandale (49) demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from him.

The complainant was in no mood to grease the palm. As a result, he complained with ACB, who then laid a trap on the office campus, and arrested Tandale red-handed.

Under the guidance of the ACB superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Khade, additional SP Vishal Khambe and deputy SPs Dilip Sable and Maruti Pandit, the trap was laid by Bhimraj Jivade, Digambar Pathak and Chandrakant Shinde.