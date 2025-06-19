Inspira City crosses 2 million sq. ft. in leasing; Godwitt, NHK Springs sign major deals

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

Inspira City, the 232-acre integrated industrial and warehousing park in Shendra MIDC, has crossed 2 million sq. ft. of leased space, marking a key milestone in Maharashtra’s industrial growth. Developed by Inspira Realty, the park continues to draw leading domestic and global players amid rising demand in Tier-2 cities.

Among the latest deals, Godwitt Construction has leased over 1.1 million sq. ft., while Japanese auto-component major NHK Springs has secured 3.5 lakh sq. ft. for a new production unit. Strategically located near the Samruddhi Mahamarg, the park ensures same-day access to Mumbai, Nagpur, and Jalna Dry Port. With 5-Star MIDC certification, ready infrastructure, and quick allotments, Inspira City has become a preferred destination for MSMEs, exporters, and logistics firms. The Shendra-Bidkin belt continues to attract investments from giants like Toyota-Kirloskar, JSW, and Siemens under the DMIC. Founder-director Aayush Agrawal said the growing interest affirms the team’s vision. Inspira Realty is also developing a 28-acre township nearby, expanding its footprint in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.