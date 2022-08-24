Police commissioner and municipal commissioner appeal to citizens

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

Police commissioner Dr Nikhil Gupta and municipal commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhary appealed to the devotees to install eco-friendly and low height Ganesh idols during Ganeshotsav. They also gave instructions to various government departments to coordinate and provide various facilities during Ganeshotsav.

A preparatory meeting of all the government departments was held at the police commissionerate on Wednesday. In this meeting the municipal corporation, cantonment board and Zilla Parishad were instructed to fill potholes on the Ganesh procession route, remove tree branches, construction materials, encroachment from the roads, repaid street lights, cover open drains, clean the immersion site and wells, CCTV and install halogen lights. Instructions were given to remove silt from immersion wells, prepare ramps for carrying large idols near the wells, install observation towers, barricading, appoint lifeguards, build immersion tanks and Nirmalya collection tanks, pour water into immersion wells, appoint idol collection rooms ward wise and arrange vehicles and generators.

Instructions were given to MSEDCL to remove electrical wires, maintain uninterrupted power supply, repair street lights, repair exposed DPs, and arrange the cranes for stalled vehicles in the procession.

Joint managing director of MSEDCL Dr Mangesh Gondawale, deputy commissioner of police Aparna Geete, Deepak Girhe, RTO Sanjay Maitrewar, Cantonment board CEO Sanjay Sonawane, municipal additional commissioner Ravindra Nikam, City engineer Sakharam Panjhade and other officials were present.