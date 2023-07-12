Installation ceremony of Jain social group held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The installation ceremony of Jain Social Group JSG Sangini in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was held with enthusiasm. The ceremony saw the swearing-in of the new president Rakesh Badjatya, vice president Rajendra Pagaria, secretary Laxmikant Jain, joint secretary Avinash Dodal, treasurer Vijay Kasliwal, joint treasurer Rupali Fursule, and PRO Rupali Bhandari. The event featured a Navkar dance performance by Nehal Kothari. JSG president-elect Biren Shah, Lalchand Jain, and joint secretary Sachin Shah were welcomed by former president Sudarshana Runwal and PRO Sunil Shisodia. The ceremony also saw the swearing-in of the new Sangini president Lata Jain, vice president Rupali Fursule, Rakhi Sancheti, secretary Shilpa Bothra, and treasurer Nisha Barjatya, along with other JSG members. Shah wished the new functionary and presented information about new schemes. All group members were present.