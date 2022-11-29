Institute level round of LLB-3-yrs begins on Nov 28

Aurangabad: The institute-level round of admissions for the LLB-three-years course will commence on November 28.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) completed the first and second Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds of the course between September 29 and November 25. The vacant seats will be displayed on coming Monday.

Candidates will be able to fill the online options for institute-level admissions from November 29 to December 3. The online merit list through the CAP portal will be displayed on December 5. Those who are selected can take admissions as per the merit list between December 5 and 7. The cut-off date for admission is December 10. The students were informed that no admission after the cut-off date will be given

box

Permission to upload softcopy

The SCETC said that those candidates who submitted soft copies of their graduate or postgraduate results and were considered for the allocation are being allowed to seek admission on the written undertaking. As per the undertaking, they will have to upload the original marks memo of their result in place of the soft copy along with all semesters mark memos and a conversion certificate within 15 days from the date of admission confirmation of round II of the course. The Cell asked colleges to accept the admissions of such candidates.

“If the candidates fail to submit the original mark memo and upload the same in the stipulated period or if there is any discrepancy in the marks, the admissions of these candidates will be cancelled by the college,” the CET Cell said.