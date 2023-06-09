Instruct the banks to approve loans

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The nationalized and cooperative banks in Marathwada are reluctant to approve the loan cases of Annasaheb Patil Economically Backward Corporation. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given instructions to the nationalized and cooperative banks to approve the loan cases of unemployed Maratha youths immediately. Through a statement to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP leader Balasaheb Patil Kolte, has demanded action against banks not sanctioning the loan proposals. As per the statement, the nationalized bank managers are reluctant to approve the loan cases filed under the backward corporation. So far, the youths of several districts of Marathwada have submitted online proposals. But due to non-cooperation of bank managers, loan proposals of many youths are pending. Therefore, it was demanded that instructions should be given to the concerned bank managers.