Intel Students Admission Centre launched

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An International Students Admission Centre was launched at MGM Univeristy on Saturday. University chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, vice chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and others were present. Ankusrao Kadam interacted with the foreign students.

He said that the university maintaining its standard also maint its higher education values.

“The students from various countries are taking education at this university. International students contribute to the research field. World-level facilities are being provided to foreign students on the campus. The New Education Policy will help to attract more and more international students for higher education in the country,” he said.

Vilas Sapkal said that there is a conducive atmosphere on the campus where students can feel safe, happy and relaxed. Dean Dr Rekha Shelke, centre chief Sanju Chavan, all the directors, principals, department heads, teachers and international students were present.