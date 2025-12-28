Intellectual unification of multilingual Brahmins is the true outcome of the Mahakumbh

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The national Brahmin Mahakumbh strongly underlined that languages may differ, branches may differ, but thoughts, values, and the commitment to social welfare remain the same. A united picture of the community emerged here, centred around the broad ideology of ‘Brahminism’, setting aside traditions, linguistic identities, and organisational affiliations. The two-day Mahakumbh concluded successfully on Sunday.

At the Janeshwar Mahadev temple in Pahadsingpura, office-bearers from eleven states across the country, representing various linguistic, regional, and sub-branches of the Brahmin community, participated in the event. Prominent attendees included president of the Parashuram Economic Development Board, captain Ashish Damle; national president of the all india kanyakubj brahmin mahasabha, Ajay Shukla; Shivom Mishra; national general secretary Mahesh Mishra; Arun Shukla; mahant Sudhirdas; pandit Lokesh Dave; and Dr Seema Mishra (Tiwari) of the women’s wing, along with Milind Damodare, president of the Brahmin Coordination Committee; and national vice-president of the Vipra Foundation, CA R. B. Sharma.

“Not numbers or organisations, but the unity of thought is what truly matters,” was the shared sentiment at the convention. The organisers, led by Vijaya Awasthi, expressed that internal disputes, sub-caste politics, and organisational rivalries weaken the community’s strength; however, with ideological unity, the community can once again assume a guiding role in society, which was the motivation behind organising the Mahakumbh.

Education, knowledge, values, and social responsibility form the core identity of the Brahmin community, and this must benefit society at large, opined Ajay Shukla. Following this, experts guided attendees on various issues such as marital challenges, unemployment, and interstate trade. For the success of the event, convenors Sachin Awasthi, Sanjeev Awasthi, Deepak Pandey, Shashimohan Awasthi, along with members of the Uttar Deshiya Brahmin Seva Samiti, the Brahmin Samaj Coordination Committee, and the all india kanyakubj brahmin mahasabha, worked diligently.