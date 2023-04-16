Intensive care workshop for nurses concludes

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A one-day workshop for nurses on intensive care, a first of its kind organised in Marathwada concluded at Indian Medical Association (IMA) Hall on Sunday. The doctors had taken the initiative to organise this workshop.

Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch has organised the workshop. IMA president Dr Yashwant Gade, secretary Dr Anupam Takalkar, Dr Rajendra Shewale, Dr Sadhana Kulkarni, Dr Shrikant Sahasrabuddhe, Dr Sharad Biradar and others were present.

The intensive care unit (ICU) experts guided the nurses on the latest technologies adopted in the field of intensive care, artificial respiration, and ventilation. They were also informed about how to identify that the condition of the patients is being deteriorated.

More than 70 nurses from all over the Marathwada region participated in the workshop. Dr Shrikant Sahasrabuddhe, Dr Yogesh Lakkas, Dr Sharad Biradar, Dr Dhanajay Khatavkar, Dr Gitesh Dalvi and others guided the nurses.

Dr Nehul Patel, Dr Avinash Tribhuvan, Dr Unmesh Gawali, Dr Rahul Chaudhary, Dr Ajinkya Deshmukh, Dr Sachin Suryawanshi, Dr Sudhir Deshpande and others were present.