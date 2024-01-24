Inter-disciplinary education should be enjoyable

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “I feel fortunate that my teachers taught me interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary learning. Interdisciplinary education should be made enjoyable and viewed as a hobby,” asserted Justice (retd) Ambadas Joshi, Lokayukta of Goa.

He was speaking in the inaugural ceremony of the two-day National Conference on 'Inclusive Development through Empowerment' jointly organised by the Institute of Social Sciences (ISS), the School of Legal Studies and Research (SLSR) and the Institute of Indian and Foreign Languages (IIFL) of MGM University on Wednesday.

Chancellor of the university Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, dean Dr John Chelladurai, Head of Department and co-ordinator of the Conference Dr Zartab Ansari and others were present.

Ambadas Joshi said reading is extremely important in the life of a student and no matter what subject they are studying. He also highlighted the importance of reading by mentioning the names of books like Sukhi Mansacha Sadra, Code Name of God, Autobiography of Yogi, Anu Vivek, The Silva Mind Control Method. VC Dr Vilas Sapkal and Dr Ashish Gadekar also spoke. Rihana Syed conducted the proceedings while Dr Balasaheb Sarate proposed a vote of thanks.