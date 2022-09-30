Inter-House finale at River Dale

Aurangabad, Sept 30: River Dale School conducted inter-house competitions for the juniors as well as the seniors. CA Balaji Singh was the chief guest. Smita Rajhans, Sudha Chand and Mugdha Dharmadhikari judged the events. Whether it was the melodious solo song and dance instrumental, art, handwriting, creative writing or debate, the activities helped to bring out the uniqueness of each individual. The students of the senior school presented a powerful dance performance. The students of all the four Houses were at their best. They left everyone awe-struck as they presented their talent effortlessly. Saamveda won the Champions Trophy.