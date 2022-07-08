Inter-House Quiz at River Dale
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 8, 2022 10:50 PM2022-07-08T22:50:02+5:302022-07-08T22:50:02+5:30
Aurangabad, July 8: Every month, a leader is assigned to be commemorated at River Dale High School. For June, it was Baba Amte and in order to familiarize with his work, an inter-house Quiz was held recently on him. There were two participants from each House and all had prepared well. In a tough competition between Sam Veda and Atharvaveda Houses, Sam Veda won. The winners were awarded certificates by principal Dr Sudhir Hadke.