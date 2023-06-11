Interaction prog with JEE-Mains Topper Viraj Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) and Dnyandeep Foundation Centre (DFC) will jointly organise an interaction programme of DFC student and JEE-Mains topper Viraj Joshi at the lawn of Lokmat Bhavan, at 6.30 pm, on June 16. DFC director Govind Kabra will guide the participants on how to get success in post-SSC competitions.

The programme will be motivating and guidance for students who have passed class 10th to determine their future direction.

It may be noted that parents watch and read the academic results every year. They appreciate the topper with the highest marks in their mind. They feel that their sons and daughters should also achieve similar success.

Many questions must have arisen in the mind of the parents. The questions included ‘How did that topper achieve success, what did his parents do for it. Can we do the same, how the student has prepared for study and appear for examinations, and how much time he/she spent on studies daily? Also, their son plays cricket daily, but the topper had studied throughout the year or for a fixed time.

Their children must have many thoughts about the ambition of success. If they get the answers to the questions at the right time, they will get deep-rooted in their mind and if they start moving in the right way, it will not be difficult for them to achieve the desired success.

Govind Kabra urged parents and students to attend the programme on the Lawns of Lokmat Bhavan on Friday to hear the secret of success.

Prizes for participants through draw

A draw of lots will be picked up from among the participants of the guidance programme which is being hosted jointly by LTCC and DFC. The first 11 lucky students will get a pen drive and 22 students will be given a chance to win JEE/NEET test series. One should scan the given QR code to register the name.

