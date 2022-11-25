Interim order not to cancel works approved by Jalna DPC

Works approved by District Planning Committee, Jalna

Aurangabad:

A bench comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh of the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court passed an interim order that the development works approved by the Jalna District Planning Committee (DPC) should not be cancelled till further orders.

The bench has also ordered to issue a notice to the government. Large amounts of funds were sanctioned for various development works for Jalna, Ambad and Ghansawangi tehsils through the DPC by the then guardian minister of Jalna Rajesh Tope in the Mahavikas Aghadi Government.

After the Shinde-Fadnavis government came into existence, all the development works of MVA were suspended. It also includes various development works approved by the DPC. Petitioner Jayaji Deshmukh, Ganesh Pawar and Ram Sawant challenged this decision. A petition has been filed in the Aurangabad Bench through adv Mahesh Ghadge. A hearing on this petition was held on Thursday. Adv Sambhaji Tope represented the Jalna Zilla Parishad, Adv Dnyaneshwar Kale represented the government.