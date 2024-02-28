International Buddhist tourists flock to the city's historic sites

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Delhi to Aurangabad Air India flight this morning welcomed a full house, including a group of 120 international Buddhist tourists from South Korea. Their destination was the iconic Ajanta and Ellora Caves, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites, boasting millennia-old legacies.

Credit is attributed to India's inbound tour operators for their pivotal role in promoting Aurangabad abroad. Sunit Kothari, chairman of the civil aviation and public relations committees at Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF), highlighted the positive aftermath of the recently concluded IATO Convention in Aurangabad.

This surge in tourism underscores the enduring allure of India's cultural and historical treasures, drawing visitors from across the globe to explore the rich tapestry of its past, said Kothari.