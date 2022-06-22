International Day of Yoga at Nath Valley School

Aurangabad, June 22: The International Day of yoga (IDY) is celebrated to spread awareness about the importance and health benefits of yoga. Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice which originated in India. Keeping this in mind, the IDY was celebrated at Nath Valley School by students of standards I to XII in the presence of NVS director Ranjit Dass, principal Dr Sharda Gupta, vice-principal Dr Rajkumari Dixit, headmistress Sarabjit Dasgupta, all the teachers and students.

The session started off with a prayer, meditation, stretches and asanas like trikonasan, parvatasan, vrukshasan, tadasan, veerbhadrasan followed by Pranayam. The air was filled with enthusiasm and zeal for yoga. The session ended with chanting of Om.