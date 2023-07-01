International Day of Yoga at Oyster pre-school

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The International Day of Yoga was celebrated at Oyster pre-school. The programme started with a prayer. Various Yoga postures like mountain, chair, tree, crescent moon, child, butterfly pose and meditation of Omkar shloka were performed. Students were enlightened on the benefits of yoga and the need to remain healthy and fit. The students enjoyed the session immensely.

