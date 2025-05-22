International flight service soon to be launched

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three officials from the Bureau of Immigration conducted a detailed inspection of the facilities prepared for international passengers at Chikalthana International Airport on Wednesday.

This signals that international flight operations from the city may begin shortly. Among the inspecting team was Niyati Thakur, an officer from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), accompanied by two other officials. They thoroughly reviewed the airport’s arrangements for international travelers. The airport administration has established separate entry and exit facilities exclusively for international passengers. Furthermore, a dedicated area has been allocated for immigration officers to conduct passport and visa verifications. A special inspection room has also been set up to examine or gather information on any suspicious individuals. Airport authorities confirmed that these facilities were thoroughly assessed during the visit.

Bangkok flight service expected by winter

AirAsia Airlines had expressed its intention to commence flights to Bangkok about a year ago. However, final approval from the Home Ministry for the Immigration Check Post (ICP) is still pending. It is now expected that this international service could be launched by the upcoming winter season.