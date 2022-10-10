International Music Day at Dnyanada

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

The International Music Day was celebrated at Dnyanada English School, Pokhari. The students from Steps 6 to 10 presented songs from all over the world.

Shreya Tangade, Ashlesha Kate and Shreya Khosre (English songs), Radhika Patki (Spanish), Shreya Walke (Sinhala), Aditi Wetal (French), Sharvari Keskar (Korean) and Kaivalya Kulkarni (Hindi) performed. The programme ended with a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, the nightingale of India, with the medley of her famous songs by all participants and music teachers Shivaji Ardad and Pallavi Suwarnakar.

Administrator Anita Shidhaye, co-ordinator Manisha Joshi, principals Mamta Jaiswal, and Nayantara Nair (N-7, Cidco) were present.