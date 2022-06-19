International Sun Day celebrated

International Sun Day was celebrated at MGM's APJ Abdul Kalam Astrospace and Science Centre in the city on Sunday. On this occasion, children and citizens got the opportunity to observe the sun directly through binoculars. Srinivas Aundhkar, director, science centre, provided astronomical information about the Sun, to the citizens and children. About 150 citizens participated in the programme. Ashok Kshirsagar, Yogesh Sali, Mayuri Vaidya, Mayuri Patil and others were present.

