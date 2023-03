International Women’s Day at Winchester School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester International English School celebrated International Women’s Day. All lady teachers were honoured by principal Dr Afsar Khan. Girls from various classes were dressed as Rani Laxmi Bai, Begum Hazrat Mahal, Razia Sultana, Surraiya Tayyabji, Indira Gandhi, Droupadi Murmu, Mother Teresa, and other great ladies.

Speeches on the day were delivered by Mohd. Fahad, Maria Khan, Samiksha Nemane, Kulsum Shaikh and Sadhana Suryavanshi in English, Hindi, Marathi and Urdu.

Girls of Grade 7 and 8 presented a dance depicting importance of women in the society. Poems in English and Urdu were rendered by Zahera Khusro and Safoora Ibtesam. Supervisor Zia Siddiqui proposed a vote of thanks.