International Yoga Day at The MGM School, Padegaon

Aurangabad, June 23: The students and staff of The MGM School, Padegaon performed various Yogasanas to mark the International Day of Yoga. Various quotes highlighting the Day were displayed. The students were excited when they performed Pranayama breathing exercises and Suryanamaskar. They were told that Yoga has now become a global festival. The principal asked the students to make Yoga a part of their daily life and experience its benefits.