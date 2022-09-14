Interschool elocution at Hindi Vidyalaya

Aurangabad, Sept 14: Maharashtra Hindi Vidyalaya (MHV), Shahganj secondary division conducted an interschool elocution competition on Wednesday to mark the Hindi Divas. Rupali Gade of Regimental Children's School Cantonment stood first for her best presentation. Rest of the winners are as follows: 2 - Adnan Shaikh (MHV), Sneha Gawai (Gajanan Bahuuddeshiy Secondary School); 3 - Riya Waze (Saint Francis School), Vaidehi Patil (Jain International School). Ranjana Jaiswal and Dnyanoba Phad spoke about Hindi Divas. Momina Shah Bhandari, who presided, threw light on the importance of Hindi language. A total of 54 contestants from 27 city schools participated in the contest, said headmaster Ravindra Tayade. Topics were: Rashtriy Ekatmata ki Vahini:Hindi Bhasha?, Jina Mahenga Ho Raha hai, Yuddh se Buddh ki or, Mobile Game: Khatarnak Nasha, Vartman Bhautik Jivan aur Paryavaran Raksha, Swadhinta Aandolan Mein Patra patrikaon ka yogdan. Sahebrao Patil conducted the competition and Sandeep Bhadane proposed a vote of thanks.