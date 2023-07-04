Intl Day of Yoga celebration at Utopian Kidzone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The International Day of Yoga was celebrated at Utopian Kidzone, Satara. Students and staff members performed Surya Namaskar and different Yoga aasans. They were also taught the importance of Yoga in our life.

Principal Rashmi Srivastava and teachers Sunita Ghodke, Priyankkaa Gore, Soumya Satpathy, Nishigandha Thubrikar and Malvika Dhek made the event successful.