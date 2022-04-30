Introductory meet of Jain community youths today

Aurangabad, April 30:

The Guru Parivar established under the Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath temple, Rajabazar have organised an introductory meet of marriageable youths of the Sakal Digambar Jain community at Shri Hirachand Kasturchand Kasliwal Prangan, Nawabpura on May 1.

The on the spot registration for the meet will begin at 8 am and the programme will be inaugurated at 9 am. The inauguration of the website of Guruparivar will be held at 9.20 am. Youths from Aurangabad, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Solapur, Kolhapur, Madhya Pradesh, Indore, Nagpur, Chhattisgarh and Delhi are participating in the meet. Meet president Pritam Patni, secretary Savan Chudiwal and others have appealed to the community members to be present for the programme.