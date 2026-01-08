Invest in 25 districts, earn 1.5x returns

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Maharashtra Industries Department has introduced a scheme to attract investments in 25 underdeveloped districts with per capita income below state and national averages. Companies investing here could earn up to 1.5 times their investment over ten years through GST and SGST concessions, said Dr. P. Anbalagan, Principal Secretary of the Industries Department, at the 9th ‘Massia’ Maha Expo in Shendra Auric.

Concessional land for investors

Entrepreneurs investing Rs 500 crore or more will be offered land at highly concessional rates to encourage industrial growth and local employment.

Future Infrastructure Plans

The state plans to develop 20 smart townships along with specialized industrial parks in electronics, textiles, bulk drugs, and leather.

Dedicated Commissionerates

Two separate commissionerates will be established: one for MSMEs and another for service-sector industries to streamline investor support.

Zones and Districts

• Zone 1 (Per Capita Income Rs 1.89 lakh): Hingoli, Parbhani, Beed, Jalna, Nanded, Nandurbar, Washim, Buldhana, Gadchiroli, Yavatmal. Investors putting in Rs 500 crore and generating 1,000 jobs will get 1.5x returns.

• Zone 2 (Income below Rs 2.79 lakh): Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dhule, Dharashiv, Latur, Amravati, Bhandara, Akola, Chandrapur, Satara, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Solapur, Sangli. Investors will receive 1.25x returns.