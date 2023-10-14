Invest in Bidkin DMIC plots & earn money

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shree Varadlaxmi Residency which is 1200 residential plots project is located near Bidkin DMIC. Technocraft Company started work in the DIMC recently. The company is just two km away from Shree Varadlaxmi Residency. The Paithan Road Main Highway is 3 km away from the residential project. Many multinationals will establish their units in the DIMC in future. This will result in a big price increase for the residential plots. The area is attracting investors. Box

Swaraj Rajendra Patil (director, Faith Build Constructions Pvt Ltd)

Box

Faith Build Constructions: Faith Build Constructions means ‘Udyog Group. It is a 30-year-old group in the city.

The group earned laurels in the construction field on the basis of its three specialities-Trust, transparency and Honesty. More than 3,000 flats were developed in over 65 housing projects. A total of 3,000 families live in the flats happily.

Faith Build has made available 2 and 3 BHK luxurious flats on Beed-bypass (opposite hotel Nishant Park) in Udyog Brahma, Udyog Varad at Deolai Main Road, Udyog Kalpak at Itkheda, Udyog Kaushalya at Waluj and premium plots project at Shendra Jahangir, for sale on this year’s Navratri.

Box

Special offer

--Faith Build Constructions: A special offer is being given on the different housing projects of Faith Build Group in view of Navratri Utsav. One can visit any project of the group to know more.

--Bhaishree Group: Perspective buyers will get special offers for booking plots, flats, row houses and premium bungalows in any housing project of the Bhaishree Group during the Navratri festival. The information is available at the group’s site or office.

--Deogiri Construction: Deogiri Construction has always made houses available at affordable prices since its establishment. The tradition continues even today. The group has announced a discount offer for purchasing row houses and flats in view of the Navratri Festival.

-Himanshu Builders and Developers: Customers are being given a special offer for booking a flat at ‘Himashu Luxriya, a luxury housing project at Seven Hills, Town Centre Cidco area. Perspective buyers can visit the site in person.