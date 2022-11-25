Investigating officers in Tondoli gang rape case feted

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Director general of police (DGP) has declared rewards to the investigating officers for excellent investigation in the highly volatile Tondoli gang rape case. Cash rewards and citations were presented to the concerned officers by special IGP K M Mallikarjun Prasanna at IGP office on Friday. SP Manish Kalwaniya was also present.

Seven dacoits on October 18, 2021, conducted a dacoity at Tandoli Shivar farm locality in Bidkin police station jurisdiction and gang-raped two women. Aurangabad rural police investigated and arrested the accused. Special IGP then issued an order to impose Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on the accused.

The investigation was conducted by deputy SP Dr Vishal Nehul, Bidkin police station API Santosh Mane and PSI Jagdish More. Main accused Prabhu Shamrao Pawar and six others conducted a dacoity at Tondoli and severely beat the people at the farm. Then they tied the hands and legs of the men and gang-raped the women. The accused stole valuables worth Rs 70,000. All the accused were later arrested.

Additional IGP of CID sent a proposal to DGP in May 2022 recommending cash reward to the investigating officers for excellent investigation in the case. DGP then announced a cash reward of Rs 5,000 for Dr Nehul, Rs 2,500 for API Mane and Rs 1,500 for PSI More and citations.